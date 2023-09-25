Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a two-day inspection in June, the report for Tweedmouth Prior Park First School has now been made public and it has been judged as ‘Good’ in all areas.

The previous inspection grade was ‘Requires Improvement’ and the report outlines the excellent progress that the school has continued to make since the last inspection in 2019.

It includes the following: ‘Leaders have worked hard to create an inclusive school where expectations are high for all pupils. As a result, pupils achieve well, particularly in phonics.

A group of pupils from Tweedmouth Prior Park First School celebrate the 'Good' Ofsted rating.

‘Pupils enjoy coming to school. They feel safe and are safe in school. This is partly due to the school’s counselling service, which supports pupils and their families effectively with many aspects of school life – such as the transition to middle school.

‘Leaders understand the importance of fostering positive relationships with families. They are keen for parents and carers to play an active role in their child’s education.

‘A wide range of opportunities for parents to visit school are on offer, including phonics and science workshops.

‘Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported effectively to access learning alongside their peers.’

Chair of Governors Isabel Hunter said: “I am pleased to see that all the hard work which all staff have undertaken to move our school forward, including the difficult times of teaching through Covid, has paid off.