Ofsted report is good news for Thomas Bewick School in Ashington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a two-day inspection carried out last month, Thomas Bewick School was judged the school to be ‘Good’ in all aspects.
Inspectors noted pupils “embody the school’s LIGHT values” and they are “proud, happy and confident members of the school community”.
They said: “Pupils have a tangible love of books. Pupils’ enjoyment of reading was summed up by one pupil’s comment that, when reading, ‘it feels you’re going into your own little world’.
The report also comments on the range of opportunities that pupils have “to contribute to the wider community beyond the school gates” and how “leaders have constructed a well-sequence series of curriculums” and have helped the pupils develop a “tangible love of books”.
One of the may positive comments from parents was as follows: “It’s great to see a school that takes care of its pupils as well as parents. They encourage the children to let their light shine.”
Headteacher Jessica Hodson said: “I am delighted that the school has achieved the recognition it deserves. I am proud of the staff, children and community for continually supporting Thomas Bewick.
“The staff work incredibly hard to ensure the very best for all of our children, endeavouring that they all let their light shine.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.