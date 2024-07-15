Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in Lynemouth has received a positive Ofsted grade.

William Leech CofE Primary School, which has part of the Northumberland Church of England Academy, was inspected over two days last month and a recently published report has revealed that it has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all areas.

It includes the following: “The school is the heart of the community. Pupils are proud to attend here. They describe it as a welcoming place to learn.

“Pupils benefit from an ambitious curriculum that supports their academic progress as well as providing them with a range of other opportunities beyond the classroom.

William Leech CofE Primary School.

“The school prioritises reading for all pupils. Leaders know that being able to read unlocks the rest of the curriculum. Pupils make a bright start to learning to read.

“Those responsible for governance, including trustees, play an active part in school life. Staff are well supported by the school. They are proud to work here.”