Following a recent Ofsted inspection, a school near Berwick has moved from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ in all areas.

There was plenty of praise for Norham St Ceolwulf’s C of E First School, which has 25 pupils on the school roll, in the report.

The school is part of the Tweed Learning Federation. This started on September 1 this year following a successful partnership between Norham St Ceolwulf's and Berwick St Mary's CE First Schools the previous year.

Gary Hilton, Berwick St Mary’s and Norham St Ceolwulf’s executive headteacher, said: “Since taking over the school two years ago, the children, staff and families have worked tirelessly to create a happy, inclusive and very successful community school.

“This report highlights all the work that has taken place and demonstrates how small rural communities can have a real impact on the future outcomes of their children.

“I could not be more proud of all in the school for their achievements, with the Inspector best summing up my feelings in her comment: ‘The school offers exceptional care for its pupils’.”

The Ofsted report also includes the following: “The school has adopted a new curriculum since the last inspection. This new curriculum is well designed. It includes the subject-specific vocabulary that should be learned at each stage.

“The curriculum is taught by well-trained staff. It is supported by high-quality texts and by educational visits.

“Pupils behave well in and around school. They help each other out in lessons and play together co-operatively at break times.

“Pupils are polite, courteous and welcoming to visitors.”