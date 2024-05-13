Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Widdrington Station is celebrating after receiving a positive Ofsted report.

Following an inspection in March, the report for Grange View C of E First School has now been made public and it has been judged as continuing to be a ‘Good’ school.

The inspectors said in their report that pupils, staff and families are “overwhelmingly positive” about their school.

It also included the following: “Carefully planned curriculums and effective teaching help pupils to achieve well. Staff are well supported by leaders to develop the skills and expertise they need.

“A strong focus on local heritage is enabling pupils to develop an understanding of their community.

“Pupils who need more support, including those with SEND, are rapidly identified and helped to catch up.

“There is a strong culture of teamwork among staff in the school.

“Governors have a clear picture of the school’s strengths and priorities and regularly ask questions to check that improvements are being made.”

Grange View headteacher Louise Laskey said: “As this is our last inspection as a first school before we become primary in September 2024, I am immensely proud of our Ofsted Good rating.

“The first paragraph of the report reflects the importance of our local community being part of our school family. I would like to express my thanks to everyone who has played a part in this outcome.