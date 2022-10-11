Praising the transformation of the once struggling secondary school and sixth form, it was awarded a ‘good’ rating in all areas.

All aspects of school life were scrutinised over the course of two days and inspectors concluded that staff were providing an excellent level of education in a “calm, purposeful and happy school”.

The report highlights multiple areas in which the school excels – in particular its strong sense of community, culture of respect, broad and successful curriculum and strong strategic vision from school leaders.

Ofsted inspectors awarded the school a ‘good’ rating in all areas. Picture by Unscripted Photography.

Head of school Joanna Lamb said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has told us what we have known for a long time now, that our previous poor Ofsted judgement is a thing of the past and that the school has rightly gained its reputation as a fantastic seat of learning in Northumberland.

“Both school staff and leaders from the North East Learning Trust have worked tirelessly over the past four years to ensure the highest standards of teaching and learning are impressed into every aspect of the school.

“I was particularly pleased that the inspectors highlighted our strong sense of community. Being a close-knit area, Bedlington Academy has a special place in the hearts of parents, friends and neighbours who have helped us on this journey and who I hope will all share with us in our success.”