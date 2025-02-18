Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Exceptional behaviours and attitudes to learning’ are praised at Morpeth Stobhillgate First School in its recent Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being inspected in December 2024, the Cheviot Learning Trust school is celebrating a very positive outcome as it was rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

This is a major improvement from the last time it was inspected in 2019, when a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating was given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust, headteacher Ben Henderson and others across the Stobhillgate First School community have worked hard to improve the school on all fronts, and it is reflected in the report.

Stobhillgate First School has been rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Mr Henderson said: “The school has been on an incredible journey since we were last inspected in 2019 and due to the relentless hard work and commitment of the team, you will see the success and high standards we have in school. I could not be more proud as headteacher.

“I also want to extend thanks to our families for their commitment and support towards Stobhillgate First School and their child’s success.”

The school received a ‘Good’ rating for quality of education, an ‘Outstanding’ rating for behaviour and attitudes, an ‘Outstanding’ rating for personal development, a ‘Good’ rating for Leadership and management and an ‘Outstanding’ rating for the Early Years provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, the report noted: “The school provides a calm, welcoming environment for pupils. Children get the best possible start to their education in the wonderful early years setting.

“Pupils and staff have positive relationships. These make the pupils feel safe and valued.”

The report echoes Stobhillgate First School’s values of inspiration, excellence, collaboration and empathy. The school strives to incorporate the curriculum and learning journey across all children, ensuring they are introduced to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.

In addition, Ofsted noted the participation of community events and the proactive approach to teaching students about diversity and inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report echoes this by saying: “Pupils are kind, considerate and respectful of each other. In classes, there is a buzz of excitement as teachers prepare engaging, motivating lessons.”

The school is also highly praised by parents as parent view survey results have shown that 100% of parents agree that their child is happy at the school (96% strongly agree) and would recommend the school to another parent.