A school in Berwick has once again been praised by Ofsted inspectors.

Following a two-day inspection last month, the education regulator has published a report that says Tweedmouth Middle School continues to be a ‘good’ school.

It received this rating, the second highest, at the previous inspection in 2019.

Tweedmouth Middle, along with Berwick Middle School, Glendale Middle School, will close on August 31, 2026, as part of a Berwick Partnership reorganisation that will see a move from a three-tier to two-tier education system.

The Ofsted report includes the following: “The school has developed an approach to teaching that aims to help all pupils to make the progress they are capable of making. This is known in school as ‘5-a-day’.

“Aspects of this are well embedded, such as the use of technology. Careful grouping of pupils in lessons ensures they get the level of support they need.

“Much work has been done to develop pupils’ confidence. Most pupils participate in the extra-curricular opportunities provided by the school. These include a range of sports, drama, music and academic clubs.

“Leaders, including governors, are effective. They have an accurate understanding of the school’s strengths and areas to develop.

“Staff enjoy working at the school. They say that leaders are supportive. They value the opportunities such as ‘well-being meetings’ that bring the staff together.

“In addition, they value the ways that leaders have helped them with their workload.