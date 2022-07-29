Organised by Scottish Borders Council, the event yesterday (Thursday) provided an opportunity to say thank you to the people of Reston and surrounding areas for their efforts.

Local residents, including members of Reston Community Council, rail campaign group RAGES and members of Scottish Borders Council – along with representatives from the Scottish Government, Network Rail and the major train operating companies – all gathered together in the station car park as Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth gave an opening welcome speech and did the honour of cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

Representatives from the community also spoke of their experiences and involvement over the last few years in helping make the reopening of Reston Station a reality.

Officials at the official opening event for Reston Station. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

The station welcomed its first passengers on May 23 and has already proven to be a vital transport link, helping to improve connectivity across rural areas of Berwickshire.

Coun Euan Jardine, leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “The delivery of this new station would not have been possible without effective collaboration and partnership between the Scottish Government, Scottish Borders Council, East Lothian Council, SEStrans and the local community.

“It is hoped that this facility will encourage more sustainable economic growth, whilst making the surrounding area more accessible.”