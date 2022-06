Bamburgh Parish Council has worked with Beach Access North East (BANE) to provide a selection of electric and non-electric wheelchairs.

The hut, by the castle green, was officially opened by Prof Katie Bushby and Barbara Brook, past parish council chairman.

Bamburgh Parish Council are thrilled to have completed this project by applying for grants and with the help of generous private and business donations.

Parish councillors Barbara Brook and Kirsty Dobson with Prof Katie Bushby.