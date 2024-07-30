Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A significant milestone has been reached in the construction of the long-awaited new Berwick Community Hospital.

The first components that have been built off-site are being transported from Merit’s factory in Cramlington, supported by a police escort, to the hospital site.

Merit, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s construction partner, has been building these components since January last year.

In total, 712 pre-assembled modules (PAMs), 52 fully fitted bathroom PODs and 17 roof PODs will be transported from Cramlington to north Northumberland over the course of the next five to six months and will be installed on the roof and within the hospital’s two-storey steel frame.

PODs have arrived at the site. Picture and article video by Alan Hughes.

The first two roof PODs made the 60-mile journey to Berwick today (Tuesday). A further six PODs are set to be delivered to the site by the end of this week.

The local community has seen the hospital develop week by week and this exciting phase will begin the transformation of what is currently a steel frame into a modern and innovative building.

Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Words cannot describe how momentous this part of the new Berwick hospital project is. To see the new hospital rise-up from our existing hospital site has been fascinating and very special.

“And now, to be able to witness the different components being put in place in such an extraordinary way is just fantastic.

This picture by Coun Catherine Seymour shows the large size of the PODs.

“I am incredibly proud that Northumbria Healthcare were brave in opting for this innovative construction method and that we are leading the way regionally and nationally.

“The countdown is now on until the summer next year and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved so far, once again, for their commitment, effort and contribution.

“Our local communities can be assured that we are continually looking to see what appropriate additional services we can bring to our wonderful new hospital. We must ensure any new services are sustainable and that they can be delivered safely.”

She added: “I can’t wait to see our hospital building transform over the next few weeks and months.”

A recent photo showing an aerial view of the new Berwick Community Hospital site.

The PAMs will be installed within ceiling voids and house the hospital services – including plumbing, lighting, heating and ventilation. The roof PODs, which will sit on top of the building, contain the equipment needed to distribute services throughout the hospital.

Mark Brough, project manager at Merit, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone in the delivery of Berwick’s new hospital.

“The off-site components of the facility will be delivered to the site over the next five to six months and this has been planned out with meticulous detail.

“Our priority is to ensure the seamless delivery of all components, whilst also minimising disruption to the local community where possible.”

Residents and stakeholders are invited to find out more about the progress of the construction of the new Berwick Community Hospital and the patient services it will offer at a drop-in session being held between 11am and 4pm on Friday, August 9 at the William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate.