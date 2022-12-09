The local authority is offering a grant of £400 per household to support energy bills for people living off grid who aren’t eligible for gas and electricity support from the government.

Thanks to lobbying from the rural charity Community Action Northumberland (CAN), the grant is now being paid out to households who are not connected to the electricity grid and use alternative methods of energy such as oil and coal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £400 energy bills support scheme discount was announced by the government earlier this year.

Two children who live off grid in Northumberland.

The payment was automatically credited to electricity bills, but as people living off grid don't have such bills, they went without support.

The government announced in its autumn budget it would make arrangements for £400 to be paid for off grid properties, park homes and houses of multiple occupancy, but this hasn't happened yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Nicholls, CAN’s lead for energy equality, said: “It’s estimated there are over 350 households living in rural Northumberland who are not connected to the electricity grid.

"Most of these households rely on diesel generators to meet their basic electricity needs. Most use diesel generators and can pay around £8,000-£10,000 per year on diesel (depending on the fluctuating price of oil) for 4 hours of electricity per day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAN works with rural communities on a range of energy projects such as the Warm Hubs programme, which has been supporting communities throughout the cot of living crisis, and recognised the lack of support for off grid households as soon as the energy bills discount was announced.