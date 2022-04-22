Off duty paramedics and café staff come to the rescue after customer collapses

Signage for Old Bakehouse Tea Rooms in Morpeth. Picture from Google.

They were able to attend to the Old Bakehouse Tea Rooms customer after he collapsed and put him in the recovery position as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

The on duty paramedics then treated the man, who did not need to be taken to hospital.

One of the two staff on duty at the time said: “The customer, who comes in now and again, had finished his meal and we had recently served him some coffee when the lady on the table next to him noticed that he was slumped on his chair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We rang for an ambulance and as luck would have it, two women who are paramedics were also here off duty and they got up to help us out.

“We put him in the recovery position and sealed off the area to give him space.

“Once the ambulance arrived, the on duty paramedics checked him out and said that his blood pressure had dropped, but he did not need to go to hospital.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a person unwell at the Old Bakehouse Tea Rooms in Morpeth at 2.15pm yesterday (April 21).

“Off duty paramedics were able to offer support at the scene.