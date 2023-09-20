Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northumbria Police PSI was visiting the beach with his family to go paddleboarding on September 4 when he noticed a young boy was calling for help.

Concerned the child would drown, he immediately swam out to help and was eventually able to take hold of the boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After pulling him back to shore through neck-deep water, the PSI reunited the boy with his mother and checked that he had not come to harm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "true life-saver" is a police staff investigator for Northumbria Police. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Rennison said: “We are incredibly thankful for this police staff member’s actions as without his intervention this incident could have undoubtedly resulted in tragedy.

“He took swift, decisive action and made the decision to put his own welfare at risk to help another person, which is the hallmark of a true hero.

“What is clear to me from this incident is that he has a strong passion and dedication to help people, a trait which he evidently carries into his personal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a credit not only to his team, but the force as a whole.

“He is exactly the type of person I am honoured to have working alongside me in the police family and know the public will share my gratitude to him for being a true life-saver.”