Off-duty Northumbria Police member of staff saves child at risk of drowning at the beach in Blyth
The Northumbria Police PSI was visiting the beach with his family to go paddleboarding on September 4 when he noticed a young boy was calling for help.
Concerned the child would drown, he immediately swam out to help and was eventually able to take hold of the boy.
After pulling him back to shore through neck-deep water, the PSI reunited the boy with his mother and checked that he had not come to harm.
Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Rennison said: “We are incredibly thankful for this police staff member’s actions as without his intervention this incident could have undoubtedly resulted in tragedy.
“He took swift, decisive action and made the decision to put his own welfare at risk to help another person, which is the hallmark of a true hero.
“What is clear to me from this incident is that he has a strong passion and dedication to help people, a trait which he evidently carries into his personal life.
"He is a credit not only to his team, but the force as a whole.
“He is exactly the type of person I am honoured to have working alongside me in the police family and know the public will share my gratitude to him for being a true life-saver.”
He added: “We would always ask the public to recognise the potential risks when going into the water and we will always support our partners in their campaigns to increase awareness and understanding of these dangers.”