A Wooler man has been received an award in recognition of his love of film and loyalty to his local cinema – an hour’s drive away.

Andy Wilton, 44, was one of seven people presented with a ‘First in Line’ Award at the inaugural ODEON Extras Awards in London’s Leicester Square.

Andy runs his own businesses creating hand guards for gymnasts and panels for stained glass, and also has a background in film making.

He is a regular visitor to the ODEON in Silverlink and as an avid film fan is being recognised for his commitment to being one of the first in line for new release tickets.

Andy Wilton of Wooler, right, with comedian, Luke Hamnett at the ODEON Extras Awards. Picture: Jonathan Hordle, INhouse Images

Attending the awards with his sister, Alice, also from Wooler, Andy said: “I probably go to cinema at least two to three times every month.

"We live about an hour from our nearest ODEON in Silverlink so it does take a bit of planning and I think that’s why I’m always first in line for tickets – I like to make sure my car journey is worth it.

“I like to be first in line for the big blockbusters in particular. I hate nothing more than a spoiler so I try to get into the first showing as much as possible to avoid anyone spilling the beans.

"I also really enjoy the independent films that ODEON sometimes show, ones that are a bit more obscure. Film is such an art-form and I love how you are just transported to another world.

“Luckily my entire family are big film fanatics so we regularly go together. I take my dad and sister a lot but also regularly go with friends.

“I’m excited to see the new F1 film in June – that's definitely one that has to be seen on the big screen!"

After being presented with his award by comedian Luke Hamnett, Andy and his fellow award winners were treated to an exclusive showing of the 80s classic, ET.

Suzie Welch, managing director UK&I at ODEON Cinemas Group, commented: "We are so incredibly grateful to all our loyal members, many of whom have been with us for years, for helping us build a vibrant community of passionate film fans. We were delighted to be able to recognise them and hear about their most memorable cinema experiences.”