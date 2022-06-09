The aim was for villagers to complete a distance of 100 miles by running 270 laps of the village green, which has a circumference of 651 yards.
The event was restricted to inhabitants of Longframlington and held over the jubilee weekend.
“The relay was a great success,” said Bill. “Starting at 8am, the first lap around the village green was run by Maurice Boyd and myself and thereafter, by running/walking two laps simultaneously, one clockwise and the other anti-clockwise, a band of enthusiastic villagers managed turn by turn to keep the laps totting up without a break.”
Initially, it had been estimated that it would take in the region of eight hours to reach the target of 270 laps, but it was reached in only 6 hours, 34 minutes and 52 seconds.
Moves are already afoot to repeat the relay next year.