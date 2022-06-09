The aim was for villagers to complete a distance of 100 miles by running 270 laps of the village green, which has a circumference of 651 yards.

The event was restricted to inhabitants of Longframlington and held over the jubilee weekend.

“The relay was a great success,” said Bill. “Starting at 8am, the first lap around the village green was run by Maurice Boyd and myself and thereafter, by running/walking two laps simultaneously, one clockwise and the other anti-clockwise, a band of enthusiastic villagers managed turn by turn to keep the laps totting up without a break.”

Relay participants and officials.

Initially, it had been estimated that it would take in the region of eight hours to reach the target of 270 laps, but it was reached in only 6 hours, 34 minutes and 52 seconds.