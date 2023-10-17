News you can trust since 1854
October 23 start date for this year's Berwick Christmas Loyalty Scheme

Berwick Chamber of Trade has announced the launch of its Christmas Loyalty Scheme for a fifth year.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:11 BST
Last year, there were nine winners who shared a prize fund of £650.

There are around 100 businesses in and around Berwick that have agreed to participate in the scheme – including shops, cafes, bars and service businesses.

Every time customers spend £10 or more on a single sale, they will be offered a stamp for their loyalty card for every £10 spent. Collect 20 stamps and customers can enter their card into a prize draw.

Stephen Scott, left, and Stuart Millar, Partner at Greaves West & Ayre.Stephen Scott, left, and Stuart Millar, Partner at Greaves West & Ayre.
Stephen Scott, Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman, said: “Following the success of the previous schemes, we have decided to repeat the scheme this year.

“Its aim is to encourage people to use local businesses in the run-up to Christmas and to reward those that do by giving shoppers a chance to win a number of prizes.”

The loyalty scheme will run from Monday, October 23 to Sunday, December 31. The prizes are valued at £200, £100, and £50 in vouchers, which can be spent in any of the participating businesses before February 29, 2024.

All participating businesses will have a poster displayed to show their membership of the scheme.

Mr Scott added: “Businesses have been very positive about the scheme so far and we hope local people will once again support it too. I would also like to pass on my thanks to Greaves West & Ayre, who have offered to provide financial support to the scheme again this year.”

Businesses wanting to join in that have not already can do so by sending an email to [email protected]

Related topics:Berwick