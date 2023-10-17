Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year, there were nine winners who shared a prize fund of £650.

There are around 100 businesses in and around Berwick that have agreed to participate in the scheme – including shops, cafes, bars and service businesses.

Every time customers spend £10 or more on a single sale, they will be offered a stamp for their loyalty card for every £10 spent. Collect 20 stamps and customers can enter their card into a prize draw.

Stephen Scott, left, and Stuart Millar, Partner at Greaves West & Ayre.

Stephen Scott, Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman, said: “Following the success of the previous schemes, we have decided to repeat the scheme this year.

“Its aim is to encourage people to use local businesses in the run-up to Christmas and to reward those that do by giving shoppers a chance to win a number of prizes.”

The loyalty scheme will run from Monday, October 23 to Sunday, December 31. The prizes are valued at £200, £100, and £50 in vouchers, which can be spent in any of the participating businesses before February 29, 2024.

All participating businesses will have a poster displayed to show their membership of the scheme.

Mr Scott added: “Businesses have been very positive about the scheme so far and we hope local people will once again support it too. I would also like to pass on my thanks to Greaves West & Ayre, who have offered to provide financial support to the scheme again this year.”