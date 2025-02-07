Obituary: Alf Groome, former chief executive of Alnwick District Council

Alfred Grenfell Alexander Groome 1930-2025

My father was born on 11th November 1930 in Ellesmere Port in Cheshire. He grew up in pre and post war times. His parents were older parents, who worked hard to make ends meet.

He grew up surrounded by family and in a close community. This is where his deep understanding of people and the importance of community came from. His father Joseph Groome was a local councillor and eventually Mayor of Ellesmere Port. This is where he got his keen sense of social justice.

My mother was from the North East and so they ended up moving around from East Boldon to Throckley where my father was Clerk and chief financial officer of Prudhoe Town Council but it was his move to be Chief Executive of Alnwick District Council that saw him find his place.

This job saw Dad in a role he loved and a place he considered home. He often reminisced, even recently, how lucky he had been that local government reorganisation in 1973 had led him here.

His job was time consuming and all encompassing especially as this was a new authority, merging the previous councils of Alnwick, Amble and Rothbury.

Diplomacy was needed as this was a big change and as with all mergers people were concerned with losing local councils to a larger one. However, he enthusiastically embraced the county and all of its people.

They purchased Allerburn House for the District Council main administration offices and Council chamber and committee rooms in Bondgate Within then began to prepare for the new authority.

My father thought himself lucky to have the support of public spirited councillors and colleagues. Many became close friends as well as colleagues.

My father believed in developing young peoples skills and talents. He developed young apprentices and training opportunities within the district believing that this would lead to employment opportunities and jobs.

Sourcing finance helped support schemes such as restoring the cobbles in Alnwick, the Playhouse and bus shelters. He was ahead of his time.

He also believed in encouraging and promoting employment in the area through encouraging businesses to base themselves here.

Sterling Winthrop established its research centre in Alnwick in 1982 having weathered some protests but it provided, and the site continues to provide, employment to the area.

Amble industrial estate was also a focus of work in progress to draw employment opportunities to the area and in 1976 Jus-rol opened its factory there as well as opportunities for other businesses.

The development of the old cinema into the playhouse in 1982 began with an idea by Bill Hugonin who was the Duke’s agent.

In an interview in the Gazette in June 2018 he said: “He (Alf Groome) was the person who enabled Northumberland Theatre Company to buy the Playhouse".

He spoke of the importance of having the District council on his side. It was one of my fathers proudest achievements.

Another of his proudest achievements (following the building of the breakwater at Amble to preserve the harbour and prevent flooding) was the creation of the Marina at Amble. He noted the immense contribution of Dr Gordon Adam MEP. It was officially opened on 16th June 1987.

My father spent his time in the RAF for his national service. He met my mother through his friend in the RAF so felt he owed much to this service personally and professionally. He ensured that he maintained strong relations with RAF Boulmer and was proud of the links developed with the district council.

The district council honoured both commanding officer and all ranks of RAF Boulmer and later the 6th volunteer battalion Royal regiment of Fusiliers.

Likewise, he welcomed the adoption of HMS Lindisfarne (a fishery protection vessel) by Alnwick town around 1978.

The District council continued to support the work of the Town twinning, Time in Norway, Voerde in Germany and Lagny in France He saw the importance of these collaborations and friendships for the people of the district, young and old.

He took part in and supported Alnwick fair with its aim to support and benefit local businesses.

But, the most fantastic achievement was that all the relationships he helped develop and maintain also intertwined with each other. People from all different walks of life, countries and employment became friends.

My father retired in 1990. He continued to live in the area he'd served. He had been licenced as a lay reader in the church in 1980 and continued to serve and support many through this ministry.

His love of life never diminished, though rocked by the loss of his beloved wife Joan in 2014, but he continued to engage and charm people.

The coat of arms for Alnwick District Council bore the motto 'Service with Justice'. Alnwick was fortunate that as a man he believed passionately in it.

Elizabeth Howliston