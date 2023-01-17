For many years, a small number of club members have been undertaking various environmental projects.

Some of these are on-going such as the Carlisle Park Lions garden, the NCBA Garden and, together with Morpeth Rotarians, the Railway Station garden. They have also been regularly involved with litter picks and bulb planting.

This was sourced by Northumberland County Council, which also helped with the installation.

Morpeth Lions Chris Offord and Les Brindley with Frances Povey of Northumberland County Council at the tree planting in Carlisle Park.

Vice President Chris Offord, who leads the club’s Environment Committee, said: “Whilst as Lions our primary concern is helping to meet local needs, we also undertake environmental improvements in order to bring pleasure to the town’s residents.