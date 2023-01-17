Oak tree planted to mark Morpeth Lions' 50th anniversary
A native oak tree has been planted in Carlisle Park to celebrate the 50th anniversary for Morpeth Lions.
For many years, a small number of club members have been undertaking various environmental projects.
Some of these are on-going such as the Carlisle Park Lions garden, the NCBA Garden and, together with Morpeth Rotarians, the Railway Station garden. They have also been regularly involved with litter picks and bulb planting.
This was sourced by Northumberland County Council, which also helped with the installation.
Vice President Chris Offord, who leads the club’s Environment Committee, said: “Whilst as Lions our primary concern is helping to meet local needs, we also undertake environmental improvements in order to bring pleasure to the town’s residents.
“We are grateful to the county council for its assistance with our latest project and look forward to watching the oak grow over time.”