Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The programme, Now We Are Here, will see free sessions open to all ages take place at Mayfield Community Centre in Cramlington, where refugees will work with the artists to include their stories in the film.

Participants in the workshops will share their stories, express themselves with various art forms, socialise with others, and co-create the final animation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, supported by Arts Council England and Northumberland County Council, aims to delve into the lives and individual journeys of refugees, fostering understanding and celebration of their settlement in the region.

The project is led by writer Danielle Slade. (Photo by Now We Are Here)

Ukrainian and Arabic translation services will be available at some of the sessions.

Writer and project coordinator Danielle Slade said: “We are thrilled to embark on this meaningful journey of creativity and connection.

“By providing a platform for refugees to share their experiences and talents, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation within our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We believe in delivering these sessions in an honest, sensitive, and celebratory manner.”

Musician Bridie Jackson, illustrator Josie Brooks, and animator Sheryl Jenkins are among the other professionals collaborating on the project, all of whom have experience working with refugee communities.

The resulting film will be screened in October in south east Northumberland and accompanying resources will be made available to local schools and community groups. It will also be showcased through Northumberland's library network.