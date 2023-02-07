Jane Dixon, who runs Ranger Jane’s Beach School in Seahouses, is in the running for the VisitEngland accolade and now needs the public to vote for her.

She said: “I love sharing my passion for the coastal environment on my safaris, and am humbled to have been nominated by Visit Northumberland and recognised and supported by a number of local holiday cottage owners.”

VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar, run in partnership with the Mirror newspaper, recognises and celebrates those in the industry who go the extra mile to ensure tourists in England have an amazing and unforgettable visitor experience.

Jane Dixon.

Jane was shortlisted for her passion for Northumberland, her sustainable and educational approach to the fantastic tourism product that she offers, and her story that led her to start her own business.

Following over ten years' service as a National Trust ranger, Jane recognised the need to educate visitors to the county’s coast, particularly after the Covid pandemic saw a surge in numbers.

Since opening for bookings in May 2022, Jane has delivering over 100 guided 'Seashore Safari' experiences.

Her beach school offers a range of tours and activities along the protected landscape of the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

And during her seashore safaris, guests carefully explore the rocky shore learning how to find creatures in their natural habitat with minimum disturbance.

“My passion for rock pooling began with a lost wooden fish box at the age of five in 1975 when I came on family holidays to Low Newton and Embleton,” she revealed.

Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland, said: “Ranger Jane is an exemplary example of the fantastic people driving the tourism industry in Northumberland.

"Her passion for Northumberland’s coast and wildlife, along with her sustainable approach to everything she does, provides visitors with a fun and engaging experience and educates them on how to care for Northumberland’s landscape.

“To be nominated as England’s next tourism superstar is a monumental achievement for Jane and recognition of Northumberland’s growing reputation as a responsible tourism destination.”