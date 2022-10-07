With big names like Alexander McCall Smith, Chris Brookmyre and Kathleen Jamie, and with live poetry readings and a wealth of history sessions, interest has been strong, as some events have already sold out and others are almost full.

Speakers are travelling from as far as Brighton in the south and Nairn in Scotland, as well as local writers based in Berwick.

This year's festival, the ninth in total, takes place from October 13 to 16 and there are more than 20 live events on the weekend of October 15 and 16.

Alexander McCall Smith. Picture by Kirsty Anderson.

By setting tickets at only £5 – and using large venues for those still cautious about enclosed spaces – organisers hope audiences will feel safe and able to try out more than one event.

Advance booking is recommended as sales on the door will only be possible if space allows.

Berwick Literary Festival chairman Michael Gallico said: “We are using new venues like the Black & Gold for new topics such as the history of speedway, as well as the Guildhall for the ‘crowd-pullers’.

“If anyone hasn’t been to the festival before, I think they’ll be impressed by the range of speakers this year. If you have been before – welcome back!”

The full programme and booking details are online at https://berwickliteraryfestival.com/the-programme and a box office will operate in the Corner House Café at the weekend.