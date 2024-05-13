Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Susan Dungworth, the newly-elected Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Northumbria, has said she wants to build a bigger policing presence and vowed to champion local communities to ensure neighbourhood policing best meets their needs.

As a former youth justice worker and councillor, with decades of experience representing people and developing policy, she said she knows the issues people face and will do all she can to fight for people’s right to feel safe.

She began her first official day in the job meeting Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine and during this meeting she outlined the following priorities.

Reduce serious and violent crime; Tackle anti-social behaviour; Strengthen neighbourhood policing; Communicate with and listen to you; Fight for properly funded police and public services.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

The PCC said: “I have spent my life fighting for our communities and by taking on this role, my fight is really stepping up a gear.

“I have been out there speaking to people on their doorsteps for decades and I know the issues they have and the concerns they have. And so, my offer to people is clear – I’ll do everything I can to make our streets safer and our communities stronger.

“Over the next few weeks, I’ll be listening, and I’ll be learning – what needs are being met and what aren’t. Consulting with the public and those we work with; I will then develop a plan that builds on existing success and sets out new ways to tackle the challenges and push Northumbria Police to be the best it can be.

“I already have a lot of respect for our police force. I know how hard officers, staff and volunteers all work despite what feels like never ending budget pressures at the hands of Government.

“Over the years, locally a lot has been done to fight and prevent crime as well as supporting victims, but there is so much more left to do and we need to keep bettering ourselves. Community policing must reflect current needs.”