Northumbrian Water teams working to fix blockage to sewer network in Morpeth town centre

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:58 GMT
Teams from Northumbrian Water have been in position at Morpeth Market Place since Tuesday. Picture by Bridget Gubbins.Teams from Northumbrian Water have been in position at Morpeth Market Place since Tuesday. Picture by Bridget Gubbins.
Teams from Northumbrian Water have been in position at Morpeth Market Place since Tuesday. Picture by Bridget Gubbins.
Teams from Northumbrian Water are working to restore flows in Morpeth town centre after it was reported that some tree roots were causing a blockage to the sewer network.

They have been in position at Morpeth Market Place since Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said: “We have been working in Morpeth Market Place after being made aware of some tree roots causing a blockage to our sewer network.

“Our teams attended on Tuesday and have since been carrying out work to restore the flows of the network to normal.

“We are in the process of removing the tree roots and will be continuing work on site to determine the extent of the damage.”

