Northumbrian Water’s new works at Murton, near Berwick, as well as at Wooler, Byrness, Rochester and Otterburn, will help clean drinking water availability for thousands of customers.

Work on all five sites has been completed within the last 18 months – with the WTWs at Murton and Wooler the most recent to see water going into supply, having replaced old treatment facilities at Berwick and Fowberry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sites are part of the network that supplies more than 20,000 customers across north Northumberland.

Northumbrian Water’s site at Murton, near Berwick.

Kieran Ingram, Water Director at Northumbrian Water, said: “Ensuring our customers have clean, clear and great tasting water when they turn on the tap is vitally important, and these five sites represent a significant investment in ensuring resilient supplies for people living across Northumberland.

“With the changes we have been seeing in the weather and climate over the past few years, these are challenging times and our teams work around the clock to ensure the water keeps flowing for all of our customers – including those in some of our most remote areas.

“These new water treatment works will help us to achieve that and I would like to thank the teams that have worked so hard to deliver these projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we would like to ask customers to be mindful that water is a precious, finite resource and to please use it wisely.”