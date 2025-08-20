Northumbrian Water has issued an update in relation to a sewer network improvement project to reduce spills from its storm overflows in the Berwick area.

The scheme will also look to improve water quality within the Tweed and Spittal bathing water and investigate localised flooding issues.

It has said this week that construction work is planned to begin in early spring 2027 and will take around two-and-a-half years to complete.

The update has been issued after Georgina Hill, Northumberland County councillor for Berwick East, contacted the company’s chief executive (Heidi Mottram) and wastewater director (Richard Warneford) to seek clarity on the project’s timescale.

Coun Georgina Hill.

In 2023, it was announced that Ofwat (Water Services Regulation Authority) had approved the initial stage of the project and this was one of 31 schemes across the country earmarked for ‘acceleration’.

Coun Hill’s email to the chief executive and wastewater director also included the following: “It is important that the issue of flooding, as well as the sewage one, is addressed.

“So we need to be assured that the upgrade and increase in sewer capacity will reduce flood risk too – which has been a long-standing concern, especially for Spittal.”

In a statement, Paul Davison, project manager from Northumbrian Water, said: “Northumbrian Water is investing up to £175million in Berwick over the next five years. We will be looking to improve the existing sewer network to reduce storm spills from our storm overflows and improve water quality within the Tweed and Spittal bathing water.

“During the planning phase, we will also be investigating localised flooding issues within the town with a view to improving flood risk protection to properties.

“Construction work is planned to begin in early spring 2027 and will take around two-and-a-half years to complete.

“While the construction work will not start for a while, the planning phase has started with further survey and investigation work planned in the coming months – including ground investigations.

“We will be engaging with key stakeholders and customers through the planning phase and well ahead of any building work progressing.

“Northumbrian Water will keep Berwick residents updated throughout the project, sharing key information and progress as it develops.”