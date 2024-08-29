Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumbrian Water has partnered with Makutu (Cloud Data Experts) and Skyports to conduct drone flights using a service known as Kingfisher to accelerate the delivery of water quality monitoring.

Members of the project team will host an informational session at Amble Market this Sunday, September 1, where community members can learn more about the project and its objectives.

The market takes place at Amble Harbour between 10am and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbrian Water will be piloting a series of drone flights in the area of the River Coquet Estuary and river, conducting comprehensive water quality monitoring. This initiative is part of an on-going commitment to environmental stewardship.

The initiative is named Project Kingfisher by the partner organisations for the way they will hover and dip in and out of water.

They will take place during September and October, and are designed to measure and sample various water quality parameters.

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “We understand that the use of drones may raise questions and concerns within the community. To address this, we are committed to maintaining transparency throughout the project.

“We will provide regular updates on our findings and welcome any questions or feedback from the public.”