Northumbrian Water drone tests project team to host an informational session at Amble Market this weekend

By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
Northumbrian Water has partnered with Makutu (Cloud Data Experts) and Skyports to conduct drone flights using a service known as Kingfisher to accelerate the delivery of water quality monitoring.

Members of the project team will host an informational session at Amble Market this Sunday, September 1, where community members can learn more about the project and its objectives.

The market takes place at Amble Harbour between 10am and 4pm.

Northumbrian Water will be piloting a series of drone flights in the area of the River Coquet Estuary and river, conducting comprehensive water quality monitoring. This initiative is part of an on-going commitment to environmental stewardship.

The initiative is named Project Kingfisher by the partner organisations for the way they will hover and dip in and out of water.The initiative is named Project Kingfisher by the partner organisations for the way they will hover and dip in and out of water.
They will take place during September and October, and are designed to measure and sample various water quality parameters.

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “We understand that the use of drones may raise questions and concerns within the community. To address this, we are committed to maintaining transparency throughout the project.

“We will provide regular updates on our findings and welcome any questions or feedback from the public.”

