Northumbrian Water call for customers to use water wisely
Although there is no need for hosepipe ban, a lot more rainfall is needed to help the reservoirs that supply households, organisations and businesses fully recover following one of the hottest and driest summers on record.
The company is calling for customers to help by showing restraint with their water usage and using water wisely.
Kieran Ingram, water director, said: “It’s fantastic that is has rained; but even with rain, recovery doesn’t happen overnight and we need our customers to understand the impact that eight months of below average rainfall has had on our water stocks.
“Our teams have worked throughout the summer to make sure the taps kept running and paddling pools were filled, but the autumn winter season is when water stocks are replenished and a lot of rainfall is needed to make up the shortfall.
“However, the weather is out of everyone’s control. So instead, we are appealing to our customers to continue to show restraint and help us save water, while we do all we can to ensure that water isn’t being wasted through leakage.
“It is essential that we work together to make a difference and help reduce the chance of restrictions being implemented in future.”
To ease the pressure on water networks, Northumbrian Water has increased the amount of people on the ground finding and fixing leaks.
For water saving tips and advice, go to www.nwl.co.uk/help-and-support/water/saving-water/water-saving-tips