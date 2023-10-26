News you can trust since 1854
Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit youth fund is back, with £16,000 up for grabs

The Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit Local Youth Fund has returned, providing young people across the Northumbria Police region with a platform to voice their views on how violent crime is tackled by bidding for a share of the £16,000 fund.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Nearly 4,000 young people have already directly benefited from previous rounds of this fund, with a range of projects delivered to improve communities.

For this new funding round, the unit has commissioned NE Youth to support with the delivery and this has involved young people who attend their youth sessions being recruited to form a panel – putting them at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Young people are once again encouraged to work with their local community groups and youth organisations to develop and submit their ideas for projects to prevent knife crime and increase feelings of safety in their communities.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.
When the fund closes on November 13, the youth panel will take on the responsibility of assessing all bids put forward by young people and they will select one successful project per local authority area to receive a share of the funding.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “When it comes to tackling violent crime, young people have told us that they want to be part of the solution and that’s why initiatives like this are so important as they provide a platform for them to be heard.

To apply for a share of the Local Youth Fund, or for more information, please contact the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit by email – [email protected]

