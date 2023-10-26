Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 4,000 young people have already directly benefited from previous rounds of this fund, with a range of projects delivered to improve communities.

For this new funding round, the unit has commissioned NE Youth to support with the delivery and this has involved young people who attend their youth sessions being recruited to form a panel – putting them at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people are once again encouraged to work with their local community groups and youth organisations to develop and submit their ideas for projects to prevent knife crime and increase feelings of safety in their communities.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

When the fund closes on November 13, the youth panel will take on the responsibility of assessing all bids put forward by young people and they will select one successful project per local authority area to receive a share of the funding.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “When it comes to tackling violent crime, young people have told us that they want to be part of the solution and that’s why initiatives like this are so important as they provide a platform for them to be heard.