Northumbria Police welcomes new contact handlers as part of investment into contact centres

Ten new contact handlers have been welcomed to the Northumbria Police family this month – as the force continues to invest in how it responds to the public.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

In the same month, a further eight who have completed their initial eight-week training started answering calls for the first time under the watchful eye and listening ear of more experienced colleagues.

They will be someone’s first point of contact in an emergency, they are the voice at the end of a 999 or 101 call and they are instrumental in helping make sure everyone who contacts the police receives an appropriate response.

Superintendent Neil Armsworth, who helps lead the force’s communication centres, said: “Our dedicated staff in our contact centres do a truly amazing job.

Contact handlers at Northumbria Police.Contact handlers at Northumbria Police.
“They never know what the situation is or who is at the end of the phone when they answer a call and they have to show unwavering levels of professionalism and compassion when responding to people in emergency situations – they’re very much on the front line.

“I want to wish each and every new starter all the very best in their role. This is an extremely rewarding career where you can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

In the past 24 months, the force has taken on 141 new contact handlers.

People are urged only to call 999 if an incident or crime is on-going and/or someone is in immediate danger.

If you wish to report a historic crime, provide officers with information about an on-going incident or contact police about any non-urgent matters, please report online or call 101 if you are unable to access a digital device.

