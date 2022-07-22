Having already taken on 65 new contact handlers over the last 12 months, a further 15 have completed their initial eight-week training, and have started answering calls for the first time under the supervision of experienced colleagues.

The new recruits will be the public’s first point of contact in emergencies, answering both 999 and 101 calls whilst ensuring that anyone who calls the police receives an appropriate response.

The latest batch of recruits join as part of what Northumbria Police describes as its ‘continued commitment’ to investing in how they respond to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New call handlers have been recruited by Northumbria Police.

The force says that it will continue its recruitment drive throughout the remainder of the year, aiming to reach 125 new contact handlers within a two-year period.

Rachel Walters, primary contact and customer service manager, oversees the contact staff.

She said: “Our dedicated staff in our contact centres do a truly amazing job.

“They never know what situation or who is at the end of the phone when they answer a call, and they have to show unwavering levels of professionalism and compassion when responding to people in emergency situations. They are very much on the front-line.

"This is an extremely rewarding career where you can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: “These new members of staff are not only a boost for our contact centre teams, but for the whole service.