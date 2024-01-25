Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new recruits, who joined shortly after the New Year on an apprenticeship, will be trained to answer both 999 and 101 calls and will help ensure the force can provide the very best service possible to the public.

On average, Northumbria Police receives 850 calls to 999 and 900 calls on the non-emergency 101 number every day – however, not all require a police response and so people are asked to please think twice about their call and whether it requires a police response.

Head of communications Rachel Walters said: “I’m so pleased to welcome our newest recruits into our contact centres.

