Northumbria Police to boost the number of neighbourhood officers
Nationally, there is a drive to deliver an additional 13,000 neighbourhood officers, PCSOs and special constables over the next four years.
The proposal submitted by Northumbria has been accepted. It will recruit an additional 95 police officers, 27 PCSOs and 30 special constables over the next year to increase its community policing presence.
The force is also seeking to be the first in the country to offer a direct entry route into Neighbourhood Policing Teams, enabling new officers and staff to make a real difference in their local communities and tackle the issues that matter most.
Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “When we learned of the opportunity to increase our numbers, we decided to grab it with both hands.
“This will enable us to provide a more visible presence that the public always tell us they want to see.”
