Northumbria Police is set to become the first – and only – force in the country to offer new recruits a direct route into community policing.

Normally, new starters have to complete a two-year training programme that covers a wide variety of policing.

However, those who chose the neighbourhood option at Northumbria will specialise in this area from joining and will develop the specialist skills needed for the community policing role. This pathway can be accessed by graduates, non-graduates and those seeking a degree level apprenticeship.

The scheme is in response to the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which aims to place more officers in local areas with a focus on visible patrols, community engagement and tackling issues like anti-social behaviour and crime.

Northumbria Police has been given funding to recruit an additional 95 neighbourhood officers, 27 PCSOs and 30 Special Constables over the next 12 months.

Northumbria Police’s assistant chief officer, Joscelin Lawson, said: “This is a really exciting time to be part of something special here at Northumbria Police.

“We have always valued neighbourhood policing – which provides the visible presence on our streets that we know our communities want – and this will enable us to strengthen that even further.”

Applications for the new neighbourhood roles will open in June, but you can register your interest now at: Expression of Interest - Direct Entry into Neighbourhood Policing

Also follow the force’s social media channels for more information.

Meanwhile, Northumbria Police is currently recruiting for other police officer, staff and volunteer roles at https://careers.northumbria.police.uk/police-officer