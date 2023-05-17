PCs Joshua Williams and Emma Gray were responding to reports of a domestic incident in Blyth when Sean Bell ordered his large Staffordshire bull terrier to ‘get them’.

The dog ferociously attacked the officers, causing multiple puncture wounds and lacerations.

The 37-year-old also punched the pair as they tried to place him in handcuffs, all while continuing to encourage his dog to attack them.

PCs Joshua Williams and Emma Gray have been nominated for a national bravery award.

Maintaining their hold on Bell, the officers tried to kick the dog away, but the animal refused to back off.

Despite their significant injuries, the officers persevered and eventually managed to arrest Bell with help from back-up, while the bull terrier was captured by members of the force’s dog unit.

Both PCs Williams and Gray attended hospital and were given tetanus shots. PC Gray was also prescribed morphine for her injuries and has lasting nerve damage as a result of the ordeal.

Bell, of Banbury Road, Kenton, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

And in recognition of their efforts to arrest him, the PCs have been nominated for a National Police Bravery Award.

Jim Gray, Northumbria Police Federation chairman, said: “PC Gray and PC Williams showed immense bravery throughout the entirety of their actions in their efforts to protect a vulnerable member of the community, putting their physical and mental health on the line.

“Despite their horrific ordeal, both officers remain an integral part of their team and still come to work each and every day to deliver the same outstanding service to protect their colleagues and communities.

Northern Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, added: “I am overwhelmed by the bravery PCs Joshua Williams and Emma Gray demonstrated in the face of such shocking violence.

“Sean Bell’s behaviour was completely unacceptable. As a force filled with animal lovers, it was extremely distressing to see a dog used in such a way to attack those only trying to do their jobs.

“I would like to commend the ongoing bravery of the PCs Williams and Gray, who both swiftly returned to work, continuing their commitment to serve their communities.

