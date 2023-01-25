Northumbria Police officer receives national recognition for efforts with diversity

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton was recently presented with the Valuing Difference award after being honoured at the Police Superintendents’ Association Presidents’ Awards 2022.

The annual honour is awarded to an outstanding officer who has consistently promoted the importance of valuing difference in policing, both internally as well as in the communities they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in her 31st year with the Force, Chief Supt Hutton leads the Harm Reduction & Communities team – driving the implementation of the National Race Action Plan as well as fronting the Force’s Inclusion Hub.

PSA President Paul Fotheringham, Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton and Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen QPM.

She is also involved in the Force’s LGBT+ Association, Women in Policing Network and Ethnic Minority Association.

Chief Supt Hutton said: "Promoting diversity and inclusion within policing is something I'm very passionate about and I'm fortunate to be involved in many different areas of the Force where I can champion this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be recognised in this way was unexpected, and I'm extremely proud and humbled to have been considered.

"As a senior leader, I believe it is our responsibility to help shape the future of policing for the better and ensure Forces are as inclusive and reflective of our communities as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winton Keenen QPM, Northumbria Police Chief Constable, said: “People are at the heart of everything we do in Northumbria and Janice is somebody who actively encapsulates that.

“She has shown outstanding leadership, kindness and compassion throughout her many years of service to help drive positive change and promote greater diversity within policing – all while inspiring those around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Janice continues to be involved in many areas of the Force and cares deeply about her colleagues and the wider public.

“I am absolutely delighted that she has received this outstanding recognition and would like to congratulate her on behalf of Northumbria Police. She is a thoroughly deserving recipient of the award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSA Presdent, Paul Fotheringham, said: “Superintendents are the most senior operational police officers, working with the highest levels of responsibility.