The midfielder, who was born in Blyth, has been banging in goals for the Magpies in her spare time, while being deployed to robberies, burglaries, domestic violence incidents, and more across North Tyneside by day.

Newcastle United Women are currently top of the FA Women’s National League Division One North, the fourth tier of women’s football, on goal difference with one game left, and a win against Barnsley Women’s Football Club on Sunday would see them clinch the title.

22-year-old Beth has been a key figure in the Newcastle midfield this season and is on a recent goal streak. She bagged a brace in a 6-1 win over Bradford City WFC at St James’ Park in April, which she dedicated to her late mother.

Beth Guy is a full time police officer and plays for Newcastle United Women in her spare time.

She said: “My mam is the reason why. Every Sunday before a game, I go and visit my mam’s grave, speak to her, and on the morning of the match against Bradford, I promised her I would score. I kept that promise.

“Every time I step on a football pitch, I feel the release from some of the grief I have felt, and I know she would have wanted me to keep playing.”

She scored again in a 6-0 win away to Bradford last weekend and will now be hoping to help her team to promotion.

The winner of Division One secures automatic promotion to the third tier, the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

Beth Guy in action for Newcastle against Barnsley during a cup game in November 2022. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Beth has played for Newcastle since she moved to club in 2018 from Sunderland AFC Ladies aged 16.

Her colleagues at her full time job, where she is a member of the Northern Area Command’s response policing team, will be cheering Beth and the team on.

Superintendent Kevin Waring said: “Both personally and professionally, I am so proud of Beth for what she has achieved, especially at such a young age, and I know this is echoed by the entire force.

“Beth is breaking boundaries both within football and policing which have traditionally been viewed as male-dominated spaces.

“We know that by creating a diverse workforce, we are able to better reflect the communities we serve and offer this through our policing response.

“Both organisations need people like Beth and I hope her story acts as inspiration for anyone thinking about entering into a career in policing.”

Beth joined Northumbria Police to “help people and make a difference in our communities.” She said: “I find it so rewarding. If you are considering a career in policing I would encourage anyone to just go for it.”

Superintendent Waring added: “Beth is an extremely passionate individual which is demonstrated in her successes, and she is such a powerful role-model and advocate for what the force embodies.

“I am sure her family are as proud of her as her Northumbria Police family.

