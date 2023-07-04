Northumbria Police are making enquiries regarding the incident after the damage to the battery was reported to them.

Blyth Battery is now a museum run by volunteers. It was built in 1916 to defend against the German navy and later upgraded.

A Blyth Battery volunteer said: “It is so disheartening when we work so hard to put on free events and give up our time to man the battery.

Blyth Battery, near South Beach, was targeted by vandals.

“We have managed to get the graffiti off the guns but as yet have not started on the buildings themselves. I just wish they would grow up.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 3.30pm on June 24, police received a report of criminal damage on a premises on Links Road, Blyth. Enquiries are ongoing.