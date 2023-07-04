News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Northumbria Police making enquiries after Blyth Battery hit by 'disheartening' graffiti

Volunteers are working to remove graffiti from Blyth Battery after the historic building was thoughtlessly vandalised.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

Northumbria Police are making enquiries regarding the incident after the damage to the battery was reported to them.

Blyth Battery is now a museum run by volunteers. It was built in 1916 to defend against the German navy and later upgraded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Blyth Battery volunteer said: “It is so disheartening when we work so hard to put on free events and give up our time to man the battery.

Blyth Battery, near South Beach, was targeted by vandals.Blyth Battery, near South Beach, was targeted by vandals.
Blyth Battery, near South Beach, was targeted by vandals.
Most Popular

“We have managed to get the graffiti off the guns but as yet have not started on the buildings themselves. I just wish they would grow up.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 3.30pm on June 24, police received a report of criminal damage on a premises on Links Road, Blyth. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, quoting crime 080414S/23.”

Read More
12 pictures from the Blyth Battery Goes To War battle re-enactment event