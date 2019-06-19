Northumbria Police LGBT+ Association presents mental health charity Mind with cheque during Pride Month
Northumbria Police’s LGBT+ Association have presented Tyneside and Northumberland Mind with a cheque for their fundraising efforts.
In June, the LGBT+ Association gave a £1,105 cheque from their fundraising success throughout 2019 to local Mind charities.
The money was raised through activities including an annual ticketed gala that take place frequently.
Staff regularly give up their free time for these events.
Inspector Lorraine Cuthbertson, Social Secretary for the association, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we have been able to support vital mental health services in our communities.
“Our annual gala would not be possible without the support of our association members and allies.
“We’re really proud of what the LGBT+ association has achieved recently and we hope to continue supporting amazing charities like Mind in the future.”
The association offers advice and support to both the police workforce and communities, works towards better relations between the police service and LGBT+ communities and helps raise awareness of LGBT+ issues affecting the police service.
PC Joshua Lumsden, leader on communication for the association, said: “It is important that we continue to carry out work that highlights Northumbria Police’s commitment and support to the LGBT+ community.
“Just last week we saw that Northumbria Police was once again in the finals for the 2019 Pink News Awards. This reaffirms our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.
“Everyone has the right to feel listened to and supported.”
You can find out more about how Northumbria Police are supporting diversity, equality and inclusion online here.