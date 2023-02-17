Northumbria Police chief appointed a deputy lieutenant for Northumberland
Winton Keenen, the chief constable of Northumbria Police, has been appointed as a deputy lieutenant for Northumberland.
The role will see him support and assist the Duchess of Northumberland in her position as Lord Lieutenant - the King’s official representative for the county.
Winton has strong ties to the North East after being a serving police officer with Northumbria Police for 38 years and chief constable for the past six years.
In 2022, he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year’s Honours List for distinguished services to policing and the North East region.
The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Winton has made a significant contribution to North East life, is very well known and has strong links with communities and businesses right across the county.
“He has a wealth of personal and professional experience and an enduring sense of duty. I know he will contribute wonderfully, in his own individual way, to the role. I welcome his support and look forward to working with him.”
Winton is due to retire as chief constable of Northumbria Police in March.
He said: “I am hugely invested both professionally and personally in the on-going development and prosperity of Northumberland and the wider region.
“I look forward to my new role as a deputy lieutenant for Northumberland – an appointment which is both an honour and a privilege.”
Deputy lieutenants are chosen by the Lord Lieutenant, but they receive their commission only when official confirmation is received that the King does not ‘disapprove of the appointment’.