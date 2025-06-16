With summer approaching, Northumbria Police is reminding the public that the force is carrying out extra patrols along the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message comes as officers anticipate an increase in young people visiting coastal areas over the next couple of weeks to mark the end of their exams and finishing school.

In the past, this has seen large numbers gathering and some of these people being involved in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as calling on parents and carers to be aware of where their children are, officers are reassuring members of the public that they are there for them if needed and will also be working with partners in local authorities and transport providers.

A police officer on patrol in Tynemouth.

Chief Inspector David Morrison, of Northumbria Police, said: “We want everyone to enjoy our fantastic coastline safely, which is why we are increasing our patrols to proactively tackle issues and deal with any concerns.

“We recognise that the coast is a popular spot for young people wanting to celebrate finishing their exams or the end of term and we are not here to stop people having fun but unfortunately, from past experience, we know when we get large groups gathering a minority can spoil it for everyone else.

“If you are a parent or a carer, we would also ask that you know where your children are. If they are heading out to celebrate with friends please have conversations to remind them of the trouble they could find themselves in if they become involved in anti-social behaviour.”

Members of the public are encouraged to speak to officers if they see them out on patrol.