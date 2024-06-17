Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An appeal for information has been issued after a man died following a road collision in Ponteland.

Shortly after 11.35am on Saturday, June 15, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A696 in Ponteland, near to the junction with North Road.

It was reported that a black Range Rover had been travelling in an easterly direction outside of St Mary’s Parish Church when, for reasons yet to be established, they have struck a male pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian – a man in his 70s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Some road closures were put in place for around five hours.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones following this devastating incident.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can.

“A number of inquiries are underway as we try to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area at the time and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.

“We know this is a busy area and the collision happened while there were lots of people and vehicles in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove to be really valuable to our investigation.”