Northumbria Police appeal for help to locate missing man who was last seen in Morpeth
Stephen Phillips was last seen on Sunday (September 15) at around 11.15am in the Morpeth town centre area.
However, the 46-year-old has not been heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. Police are asking anyone with information on where Stephen might be to contact them.
He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trainers, blue jeans and a black hoodie.
He has links to the South Tyneside area, but it is believed he could have now travelled out of the region.
Stephen, or anyone who knows where he might be, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or using the live chat function on the force’s website.
For those who are unable to contact the force those ways, call 101 – please quote reference number NP-20240917-0564.
