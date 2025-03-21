Officers are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of a boy being struck by an electric scooter in Northumberland.

At about 3.15pm yesterday (Thursday), Northumbria Police received a report of a collision between a four-year-old boy and an electric scooter at the Waverley Drive/Elenbel Avenue junction in Bedlington.

It was reported that the e-scooter was being ridden on the footpath and collided with the boy. The boy was knocked to the ground and sustained an injury to his head, which required hospital treatment.

The rider left the scene on the scooter.

A number of inquiries have been carried out since the incident. Officers are now appealing to the public.

They are particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed what happened – and they can get in touch via the force’s website or social media pages.

For those unable to contact the police in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250320-0631.