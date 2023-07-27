Jayne Meir will join from West Midlands Police, where she is currently serving as Assistant Chief Constable.

After 20 years with the Metropolitan Police, Assistant Chief Constable Meir moved to the West Midlands force in 2016 – becoming the policing commander for Wolverhampton.

She then became Director of Intelligence, before being appointed to the position of Assistant Chief Constable in 2019.

Jayne Meir will join the force from West Midlands Police.

During her time at West Midlands, she has been involved in a number of high-profile operations – including being one of the Gold Commanders for last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Assistant Chief Constable Meir is due to take up the role in October and was appointed following a competitive selection process.

She said: “Having spent some time in the North East earlier in the summer, I was struck by how beautiful and diverse the region is.

“I also had the opportunity to speak with a number of people from Northumbria Police and it was clear they are incredibly proud to work here and want to deliver the very best service possible.

“There is a lot of fantastic work already under way and I am looking forward to building on this and bringing some new ideas.”

Assistant Chief Constable Meir will replace Deputy Chief Constable Debbie Ford, who recently announced that she would be retiring later this year.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jayne Meir as the new Deputy Chief Constable of Northumbria Police.

