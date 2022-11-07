As well as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, Barnabas Safe and Sound shared this special day with like-minded professionals, friends, supporters and young people involved with its work.

The Garage is a safe space – somewhere young people can be themselves, hang out with friends and take the lead on projects important to them.

Barnabas hopes to be able to extend its opening hours in the coming months, subject to funding and community support.

The Garage was officially opened by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, left. Also pictured is Hayley Brown.

Manager Hayley Brown said: “Barnabas purchased its Wellwood House base in 2009 and it has always been our vision to realise the building’s potential by improving facilities for young people in Morpeth.

“The opening of the Garage is a big step forward in achieving this goal and we are so grateful to all those who helped us celebrate at the official launch.”

In addition to existing youth groups, it is hoped that the Garage will play host to a range of development opportunities for more young people, including those residing within the charity’s Housing project, by offering Barista training to young people looking for work.

Ms McGuinness said: “This is an incredible space that does vital work in creating opportunities for young people.

“It’s vital because over the last few years, and especially in the wake of Covid-19, young people have struggled more than ever.