An Alnwick pet store is to stay in well-known hands after being taken on by the son of the current owner and a shop worker.

Keith Nichols, the long-serving owner of Northumbria Pets on Bondgate Within, had put the business up for sale earlier this year.

However, his son Cameron and employee, Sarah Armstrong, have decided to continue the business.

Keith said: “First of all I want to thank all our customers who have supported us over the past 32 years.

Cameron and Sarah take the keys of Northumbria Pets.

"I am thrilled to hand the reins over to Cam and Sarah, who I know will continue to provide the great service and products which we are known for. Good luck to them both, and please continue supporting Northumbria Pets.”

When it was for sale, agents said the store has experienced consistently high profits with opportunities for more growth and that, over the years, the current owners have developed strong relationships with customers thanks to a concerted effort to fulfil niche requests that benefit pets.

Sarah said: “Thank you for much to Keith and Luann for this great opportunity. Cam and I are looking forward to the future at Northumbria Pets, continuing the legacy of this local business. Hopefully we can keep up the high standards and take the business forward!”

