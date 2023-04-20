News you can trust since 1854
Northumbria in Bloom judges visit Alnwick

Northumbria in Bloom judges Dot and David Patterson were met with blue sky, sunshine and smiles from members of Alnwick in Bloom as they were escorted on their spring visit around the town.

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST
Alnwick's spring inspection for the Northumbria in Bloom contest. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilAlnwick's spring inspection for the Northumbria in Bloom contest. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Alnwick's spring inspection for the Northumbria in Bloom contest. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

Liz Adams, Janet Pibworth, Jenny MacDowell and Kathleen Bradford highlighted the work of the Alnwick in Bloom volunteers, Alnwick Town Council and residents during Wednesday’s visit which included a walk around Bowburn Park by Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden.

The judges will return for a summer inspection on July 19.

Bowburn Park, Alnwick Castle.Bowburn Park, Alnwick Castle.
Bowburn Park, Alnwick Castle.