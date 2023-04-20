Northumbria in Bloom judges visit Alnwick
Northumbria in Bloom judges Dot and David Patterson were met with blue sky, sunshine and smiles from members of Alnwick in Bloom as they were escorted on their spring visit around the town.
Liz Adams, Janet Pibworth, Jenny MacDowell and Kathleen Bradford highlighted the work of the Alnwick in Bloom volunteers, Alnwick Town Council and residents during Wednesday’s visit which included a walk around Bowburn Park by Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden.
The judges will return for a summer inspection on July 19.