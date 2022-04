Didrik and Fiona Breitholtz, judges Sophie Simpson and Liz Richmond, Alma Duncan, lead judge Dot Patterson, Ann and John Malloy.

Last Wednesday it was the turn of Lesbury to have its spring inspection.

The village has entered the Northumbria in Bloom competition for ten years.

Thanks to a large group of enthusiastic volunteers, the floral displays in Lesbury, Hipsburn and Alnmouth railway station have been greatly enhanced.

The judges will return in July and the results will be announced in September.