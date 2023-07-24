News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Northumbria in Bloom inspectors visit Alnwick

Northumbria in Bloom judges enjoyed a tour of Alnwick when they visited the town for its summer judging.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST

David and Dot Patterson, accompanied by four members of Alnwick in Bloom, were given a tour of the town centre, along with The Pinfold, Column Field and Pottergate Gardens.

They also visited Swansfield Park Forest School, St Paul’s Court, The Cookie Jar, The John Bull, The Bullfield Community Orchard, 35 Swansfield Park Road, St James’s Allotments and Alnwick Garden including its Roots and Shoots Allotment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2022 Alnwick won the Best Town Award and Best Spring Entry in the Northumbria in Bloom Town category and it is hoped that all the hard work undertaken by the Alnwick in Bloom volunteers, Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council will be recognised at the Northumbria in Bloom awards ceremony in September.

Jenny MacDowell, Dot Patterson, Liz Adams, David Patterson, Janet Pibworth, Kathleen Bradford and George Swordy, Acting Head Gardener, The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Jane ColtmanJenny MacDowell, Dot Patterson, Liz Adams, David Patterson, Janet Pibworth, Kathleen Bradford and George Swordy, Acting Head Gardener, The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Jane Coltman
Jenny MacDowell, Dot Patterson, Liz Adams, David Patterson, Janet Pibworth, Kathleen Bradford and George Swordy, Acting Head Gardener, The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Jane Coltman
Most Popular

Following their success in 2022, Alnwick will represent the Northumbria in Bloom region in the national finals of the Britain in Bloom competition in early August.

Meanwhile, ‘Growing Wild in Alnwick’ was the theme for this year’s Alnwick in Bloom painting competition and a wonderfully imaginative array of pictures were entered by children from every school in the town.

Alnwick in Bloom president, Tom Pattinson, invited them to a presentation ceremony in The Alnwick Garden, where guest of honour was competition judge Katherine Renton, a local artist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests also included Margaret Casey, who organised the competition, Liz Adams, Jenny MacDowell and Kathleen Bradford of the Alnwick in Bloom group.

Young artists and guests at the presentation ceremony. Photo by Tom Pattinson.Young artists and guests at the presentation ceremony. Photo by Tom Pattinson.
Young artists and guests at the presentation ceremony. Photo by Tom Pattinson.

The 25 prize-winning artists were presented with a voucher, courtesy of Alnwick Lions Club, while pupils who created the seven category winners also received a postcard of their painting.

Related topics:Alnwick